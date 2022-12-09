Tattoo shop worker killed when feud with another employee turns into shooting, HPD says

A tattoo shop worker is dead and his colleague is on the run after an ongoing dispute between the two turned into deadly gunfire, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an ongoing argument between him and another tattoo shop worker ends in a shooting in northeast Houston, police said.

Thursday at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Mesa Drive. A man was found with a single gunshot wound at the scene, and was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim and another worker at the tattoo shop had an ongoing feud that erupted again, and the suspect shot the victim,

Although the suspect fled the scene, police said they know who he is and are working on gathering additional information.

It wasn't immediately revealed what the two men were arguing about or long it has been going on.