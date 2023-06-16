ABC13 contacted the leasing office regarding removing the tree on Hector Melo's roof, but like the latter, we were met with a dead end with no answers.

Houston couple turns to ABC13 after tree remains on roof 1 week after heavy storms blew it over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On June 8, as a fast-moving and strong storm swept through northeast Harris County, Hector Melo, and his girlfriend waited in their apartment at the Raveneaux apartment complex.

"The next thing you know, we heard a thud on the roof, and we're like, 'What's going on?'" Melo said.

A tree next to their apartment had fallen onto the roof of their bedroom.

"And we're like holy, you know what. This is a problem," Melo said.

The couple started sleeping in the living room to stay safe, expecting the tree to be removed or to hear at least some guidance from the leasing office on temporary housing. But after several days, they started to worry.

"The tree and the roof are making noises," Melo said.

Melo said the leasing office first told them the tree would be gone on Monday. But a week later, it's still there with caution tape surrounding it.

While at the apartment filming, someone from the leasing office notified ABC13 on the scene to back up because the area was dangerous.

The leasing office told Eyewitness News that the tree would be removed on Friday.

When ABC13 asked why it was taking so long, they couldn't say. Instead, we were given a number to call, but no one was available despite several efforts to contact them.

Melo said he expects better communication and regard for tenant safety.

"The least they can do is reach out, offer a solution, and communicate on an every other day basis so we can know, 'Hey we're not going to be in fear of our lives every day and we have a plan how we will get this taken care of,'" Melo said.

