Louisiana storm relief organization Cajun Navy Ground Force responds to SE Texas flooding disaster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cajun Navy Ground Force has been on the ground in southeast Texas, helping people recover from last week's severe flooding.

The rescue and relief organization is based in Lafayette, and ground force president Rob Gaudet said deploying to Houston was a no-brainer, especially considering the proximity.

The floodwaters have receded in several areas, but this week, Gaudet said his team was able to help deliver insulin to a man in a neighborhood that was still cut off by high water.

Gaudet also stressed the importance of documenting the damage from a flood as early as possible. From there, people need to prepare for a long cleanup journey.

"It takes years to recover, and it's so important for people to know that and the need for assistance is tremendous," he said.

The Cajun Navy Ground Force will stay in southeast Texas as long as there's a need and they have the resources necessary to meet it.

