Texas flood victim assistance: Where to get food, shelter and other services

Much-needed relief is on the way for victims of last weekend's flooding in Texas.
After recent flood emergencies in the Houston area, we know how important it is to find access to shelter, safe food, clean drinking water and other services.
Submit relief tips here.
Want to help Texas flood victims? Here's how to bring comfort and hope
Houston Food Bank offers food assistance through partners in 18 counties, including Harris, Montgomery, Chambers, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.
To find food near you, click here for a list of distribution sites in your area.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Food Bank will host three emergency food distributions this week, with a variety of foods, fresh produce and bottled water available for storm victims:
Friday, May 10, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
H-Town Dream Center
26373 East Holly Lane, Splendora, TX 77372
The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region has opened shelters in Harris, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler counties in response to the floods.
Anyone planning to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and comfort items.
Harris County
Greenhouse International Church
200 W. Greens Road
Houston, Texas 77067
Liberty County
Calvary Baptist Church
816 N. Blair Ave.
Cleveland, TX 77327
Jack Hartel Building
318 San Jacinto St.
Liberty, TX 77575
Polk County
Dunbar Gym
1103 Dunbar St.
Livingston, TX 77351
San Jacinto County
San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter
255 Live Oak
Coldspring, TX 77331
Trinity County
Burning Hope Baptist Church
301 E. Pegoda Road
Trinity, Texas 75862
For questions or additional assistance, dial 1-800-RED-CROSS.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.