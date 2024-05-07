Texas flood victim assistance: Where to get food, shelter and other services

Much-needed relief is on the way for victims of last weekend's flooding in Texas.

After recent flood emergencies in the Houston area, we know how important it is to find access to shelter, safe food, clean drinking water and other services.

ABC13 is updating this list of resources to help our neighbors in need north of Houston. Submit relief tips here.

Food Assistance

Houston Food Bank offers food assistance through partners in 18 counties, including Harris, Montgomery, Chambers, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.

To find food near you, click here for a list of distribution sites in your area.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Food Bank will host three emergency food distributions this week, with a variety of foods, fresh produce and bottled water available for storm victims:

Friday, May 10, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

H-Town Dream Center

26373 East Holly Lane, Splendora, TX 77372

Shelters

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region has opened shelters in Harris, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler counties in response to the floods.

Anyone planning to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and comfort items.

Harris County

Greenhouse International Church

200 W. Greens Road

Houston, Texas 77067

Liberty County

Calvary Baptist Church

816 N. Blair Ave.

Cleveland, TX 77327

Jack Hartel Building

318 San Jacinto St.

Liberty, TX 77575

Polk County

Dunbar Gym

1103 Dunbar St.

Livingston, TX 77351

San Jacinto County

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

Trinity County

Burning Hope Baptist Church

301 E. Pegoda Road

Trinity, Texas 75862

For questions or additional assistance, dial 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.