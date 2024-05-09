Residents in Conroe's River Plantation community rebuild after flooding for 2nd time this year

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after historic flooding started in southeast Texas, we are finally starting to get an idea of the damage.

A preliminary count shows more than 115 homes were impacted in Houston and Harris County.

The northern and eastern communities were hit even worse.

More than 1,000 homes were flooded in San Jacinto County, and officials estimate that more than 500 were damaged in Montgomery County.

In the River Plantation community in Conroe, 200 out of 1,400 homes have been destroyed.

"You have your family photos, you have your decorations, everything like that. I just put it up three days before the water hit," Vanise Dunn explained. "That door, brand new, three days before the water hit."

Like many neighbors in River Plantation, Dunn and her family recently rebuilt after the January floods.

Now, they're doing it all over again.

"My mom did say that if FEMA offered to sell, she would definitely take it," she said. "Two floods in six months, yeah."

If you're in the area and need help, go to 451 River Plantation Drive, Conroe, Texas 77302.

Anyone looking to report their damage can visit the damage survey website.

