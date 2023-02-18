Houston Roughnecks open XFL season at TDECU Stadium after being shut down 5 games due to COVID-19

The Houston Roughnecks open the XFL season at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston after being shut down after five games due to COVID-19.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The long-awaited return of the Houston Roughnecks is finally here. The inaugural season for the team was shut down after five games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team was 5-0.

Now, after a reboot and change in ownership, the Roughnecks will kick off Saturday night at TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston's campus.

Thursday afternoon, the team and fans were welcomed to City Hall for an afternoon "welcome back" celebration from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The Roughnecks will play a 10-game regular season. The first three games will be in the friendly atmosphere of TDECU Stadium before being on the road for three straight games.

The Roughnecks will play in the 4-team XFL South. San Antonio, Arlington, Orlando, and Houston all make up the South. All Roughneck games can be seen on the Disney family of networks.

READ MORE: 6 things to love about the XFL as league backed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returns this weekend