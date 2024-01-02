Houston Roughnecks survive XFL merger with USFL, creating the United Football League

Roughnecks fans, it's not over yet! As part of the merger, the USFL's Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

Roughnecks fans, it's not over yet! As part of the merger, the USFL's Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

Roughnecks fans, it's not over yet! As part of the merger, the USFL's Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

Roughnecks fans, it's not over yet! As part of the merger, the USFL's Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roughnecks fans, it's not over yet!

The Houston Roughnecks will have a new look next season as part of the brand new United Football League.

The new league is a merger between the XFL and USFL, which each had a team in Houston.

As part of the merger, the USFL's Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

The former XFL Roughnecks head coach, Wade Phillips, will now coach the San Antonio team, and the former USFL Gamblers head coach, Curtis Johnson, will now lead the new Roughnecks.

The inaugural UFL season kicks off on March 30, 2024. The league will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL.

USFL Conference:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Tickets are on sale now at theufl.com.

Fans can watch the games on ABC13 and on our sister network ESPN.