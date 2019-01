EMBED >More News Videos Country artist Cody Johnson said his childhood dreams are all coming true with RodeoHouston's invitation to play in 2018.

RodeoHouston is less than a month away and we're getting a chance to hear their new official song. You can hear a clip of the song in the video above.It's called "Welcome to the Show" and it's performed by Cody Johnson who grew up in the Huntsville area. Johnson made his Rodeo debut in 2017 and performed again when Old Dominion had to drop out.The song will greet fans every night of the rodeo. You can even hear Johnson play it live when he takes the stage on March 15.