The victim, who is paraplegic, complied and gave the robber his wallet and cash, but that didn't stop the suspect from shooting him in the leg, HPD said.

Man in wheelchair robbed at gunpoint then shot by suspect in Hyde Park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect who robbed and shot a man in a wheelchair in the Hyde Park area overnight.

Houston police were called to the 3800 block of Live Oak at Hyde Park at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told investigators the suspect approached him and demanded his money. The man complied and gave the suspect his wallet and cash, but was shot anyway.

The victim, who police said is paraplegic, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect took off after firing the shot. He was described only as a Black male with dreadlocks.