2 suspects shot and killed during attempted robbery at pawn shop in Houston's East End, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a robbery attempt at a business in Houston's Greater East End.

Houston police responded to a fatal shooting at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at Ruiz Cash & Carry Co. at 1703 S. Sgt Macario Garcia Drive near Avenue Q.

According to HPD's preliminary information, the two people who were killed were robbery suspects.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where one of the alleged suspects was seen covered in a sheet in the parking lot. It's unclear if the other suspect was inside the business.

HPD did not say what exactly led up to the deadly shooting or who fired the shots.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.