ABC13 spoke with an HPD lieutenant who said there is something you should do even before you leave the house to protect yourself.

Know where the closest police station is before leaving home to protect yourself from being followed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston and other cities across the country have seen an uptick in violent jugging crimes. ABC13 spoke with the Houston Police Department about ways to keep you safe, including how to know you're being followed, and what you should do next.

According to police, jugging is when people are followed from a bank, store, or financial institution and then robbed. In fact, Lt. T. Jefferson told ABC13 that there is something you should do before you even leave home.

"Go ahead and pre-program a police station that's going to be nearby either where you are or where you're going," she said.

In case of an emergency and someone's following you, there is a chance that you may be panicked and won't have time to do it then.

Lt. Jefferson said once you've gotten to the bank, made your money transaction, and leaving the bank parking lot, pay close attention to any vehicles behind you.

SEE RELATED STORY: Could a windshield sunshade be hiding a bank 'jugger'? What HPD says thieves don't want you to know

Next, she said if you notice a vehicle behind you, get a good description of it because police will need that information. Police urge that you should not go home if you believe someone is following you.

"I'm going to make several turns, and I'm going to check whether or not the vehicle is still behind me," Lt. Jefferson said.

The next step is critical, according to police. Call 911, but remain calm enough to give your exact location.

SEE ALSO: Landscapers try to stop 'jugging' suspect by taking getaway car keys, Houston police say

"Always pay attention to your location, the hundred block, and what street you are on because if you have to call for help, you want them to know exactly where you are," Lt. Jefferson said.

Some experts say if you believe someone's following you then you should make four right turns, which essentially is driving around in a circle.

Lt. Jefferson said you actually should not rely on that technique because if you are being followed, you will need to act quickly. Instead, she said to be alert and pay close attention. If someone is mimicking your movements, drive to the nearest police station, or flag down an officer.

Even after leaving the police station, she said you should call someone at your final destination for an extra set of eyes to watch your back when you arrive.

SEE ALSO: 'Be aware': Houston police create city-wide task force as 'juggings' continue to rise

For news updates, follow Samica Knight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.