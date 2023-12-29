Man and woman shot in 2 separate road rage incidents in Acres Homes and Galleria area , HPD says

It was unclear if arrests had been made in either shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating two separate shootings that may have been the result of road rage.

The first happened in the 7300 block of Price Street near Dolly Wright Street in the Acres Homes area just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Houston police said a woman was shot in an apparent road rage incident.

The woman was reportedly in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

About four hours later, another driver got help after stopping at an Exxon gas station in the 4700 block of San Felipe Street near the I-610 West Loop in the Galleria area.

Police believe the man was hurt in a road rage shooting.

He was transported to the hospital after stopping for help.

HPD did not release further information about what exactly led up to the shooting or possible suspects.