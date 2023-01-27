Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man authorities say has a criminal history of road rage was arrested in a fast-food drive-thru after allegedly waving a gun at someone in northwest Houston last week.

Hunter Christian Lowrey, 32, was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables said that on the morning of Jan. 20, a man reported a driver was tailgating him and waving a gun in his direction.

The man who was being aggressively followed pulled into a parking lot and noticed the suspect drive past him and steer into the McDonald's parking lot at Eldridge Parkway and West Little York, deputies said.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found the suspect still waiting for his order in the drive-thru lane.

When they pulled him over, they allegedly found a loaded gun inside his car.

According to records, Lowrey has a previous charge of deadly conduct from 2018 when he allegedly threatened someone by using a deadly weapon, namely a motor vehicle.

Pct. 5 gave the following tips if you are ever involved in a road rage incident:

If you encounter an aggressive driver, don't respond.

Don't respond to aggression with aggression.

Avoid eye contact.

Avoid offensive hand gestures.

Don't honk your horn or attempt to antagonize the enraged driver by blocking his way.