Man says he was knocked out and needed stitches after road rage punch near Willowbrook Mall

ABC13 spoke to the victim, who said it all started as a disagreement after the wanted suspect cut him off. Before he knew it, he was punched in the face and unconscious.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 spoke to a man who said he was knocked out after a punch to the face in what appears to be a case of road rage.

Dashcam video released by Houston police on Wednesday showed the exchange in the 9400 block of Grant Road near the Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 14.

The victim -- who does not want to be identified since his assailant is still on the loose -- told ABC13 it all started as a disagreement after the suspect cut him off. The suspect approached the man, who also exited his vehicle, at a red light.

The victim said before he knew it, the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him out.

The video then shows the attacker get back in his car and leave.

The man said his wife was in the vehicle with him, looking down at her phone, when she heard a thump, looked up and saw her husband fall. She said it all happened so fast.

Another driver, who happened to be a nurse, stopped and helped him, the man told ABC13. He needed stitches and says he is still experiencing neck pain.

Police are still looking for the driver accused of throwing the punch. He's described as a white man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour ball cap with an "X," a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Pikes Peak Colorado" lettering, and white pants.

The suspect drove a gray or silver Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate HAV5744.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Houston Crime Stoppers. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.