Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area

Police are searching for a suspect after he was caught on camera assaulting a fellow driver near the Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bayou City is no stranger to road rage incidents, but they're not all caught on camera.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who can be seen slapping another driver in the face in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grand Road near the Willowbrook Mall, according to police.

Dashcam video shows the suspect exiting a gray, or possibly silver, Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate HAV5744.

The suspect approached a man, who also exited his vehicle, at a red light and appeared to slap him across the face. The other driver, visibly in pain, crouched over as the suspect got back in the Honda and took off.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour ballcap with an "X" and a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Pikes Peak Colorado" lettering with white pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

