Victim on the way to Halloween party says driver went 'ballistic' during road rage attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man tells Eyewitness News he was attacked during a road rage incident when he was heading to a Halloween party over the weekend.

Emmanuel Escot said he was driving toward downtown Houston on Oct. 28 when a car swerved, crashing into him.

Things were calm and easy until Escot said he began to file a police report for the fender bender. That's when things took a turn.

"He went ballistic," Escot said.

The driver allegedly got out of his vehicle, saying, "look what you did to my car," while knocking Escot down.

"He started attacking me first. He wanted to punch me. He wanted to kick me," Escot said.

Escot said the driver returned to his vehicle and circled around, went over the median, aiming for Emmanuel.

The driver allegedly began ripping off Escot's door handles, his license plate, and the roof rack.

Damage can also be seen on the windshield after Escot said the driver jumped on top of the hood and windshield of his car.

He didn't stop there.

Escot said he hid behind his car when he realized the driver was attempting to hit him.

The driver then circled back and hit Escot's car head-on.

"He literally used his vehicle to rampage (my car)," Escot said.

Although several people were recording, only one person tried to help.

"It's really unfortunate," Escot said. "More than likely I might have to go through my own insurance. The car might be totaled."

Once the police arrived, Escot was finally able to move his car out of the way as the driver fled the scene.

"I was trying to be as calm and collected as possible," Escot said.

Escot created a GoFundMe to help with the damages to his vehicle.

