Houston scores 'stunner' spot in Time Magazine's Best Places in the World list

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians once again can enjoy some serious bragging rights. The Bayou City has been named to Time Magazine's prestigious list of World's Greatest Places 2021.
With respectful regrets to Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, H-Town is the only Texas city to appear in the listing.
For a little perspective, other world-class cities mentioned on the enviable report include Athens; Beijing; Cannes, France; KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; Arouca, Portugal; and Marrakech, Morocco.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
The video above is from a 2020 report, where Houston ranked high on the list of America's best cities.
