Houston scores 'stunner' spot in Time Magazine's Best Places in the World list

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians once again can enjoy some serious bragging rights. The Bayou City has been named to Time Magazine's prestigious list of World's Greatest Places 2021. With respectful regrets to Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, H-Town is the only Texas city to appear in the listing.For a little perspective, other world-class cities mentioned on the enviable report include Athens; Beijing; Cannes, France; KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; Arouca, Portugal; and Marrakech, Morocco.