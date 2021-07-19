HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has tumbled out of the top 25 on U.S. News & World Report's closely watched annual list of the best places to live in the U.S.
U.S. News' 2021 Best Places to Live ranking, released July 13, puts Houston at No. 39 among the country's biggest metro areas. That's 12 spots lower than the area's No. 27 rankings in 2020.
What's going on here?
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Houston takes a tumble in ranking of best places to live
U.S. & WORLD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News