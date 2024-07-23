Heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey was the last person to lie in state inside Houston City Hall in 2008.

US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to lie in state in Houston City Hall rotunda

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will become the second person in Houston history to lie in state inside the city hall rotunda after her death.

The city revealed the plans on Tuesday, days after the longtime congresswoman and representative of Texas' 18th Congressional District died at 74 years old.

The city said Jackson Lee will lie in state on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Her body will arrive privately for a brief ceremony with her family, Mayor John Whitmire, city council members, and clergy present.

The city added that the rotunda will be open to all, allowing the public to pay respect and sign a book of condolence.

The city emphasized the rarity of the honor. The only other time was 16 years ago when heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey's body lay in state after his passing.

According to the city, Whitmire extended the offer to the Democratic representative's family.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Jackson Lee's family, staff, and friends. This is a time for unity across Houston as we honor her life and legacy. Although we were opponents in the recent mayoral race, we shared a long history of collaboration spanning over 30 years. Despite our different styles, we consistently worked towards the same goals, advocating for the issues that matter most to Houstonians," Whitmire said.

The city said it will offer additional details about the planned tribute soon.

Before ascending to the Capitol, she was elected to the Houston City Council in 1989 and served the city until her congressional election. Before the council, she was a Houston Municipal Court judge.

The lawmaker lost late last year in her bid to become the next Houston mayor in a runoff against Whitmire.

Jackson Lee was also months away from going for her 16th term in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning her Democratic primary in March.

Early last month, Jackson Lee revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment, adding that she would occasionally be absent from her Congressional duties.

Jackson Lee's family or office didn't disclose whether her cancer was the cause of her death.

Jackson Lee is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and their two children.