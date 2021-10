Houston area ranks high on list of top 15 cities with the worst traffic in 2020

EMBED >More News Videos A Texas freeway is making the top of a nationwide ranking, but it's not for anything positive.

New York, New York - 56 hours Boston, Massachusetts - 50 hours Houston, Texas - 49 hours Los Angeles, California - 46 hours San Francisco, California - 46 hours Washington, D.C. - 42 hours Dallas, Texas - 40 hours Chicago, Illinois - 39 hours Atlanta, Georgia - 37 hours Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - 37 hours Detroit, Michigan - 35 hours Seattle, Washington - 31 hours Miami, Florida - 27 hours Phoenix, Arizona - 25 hours San Diego, California - 24 hours

On average, Houstonians spent about two less days stuck in traffic in 2020 than they did in 2019, all thanks to the sudden surge of remote work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study from Texas A&M University ranked Houston high on a list of top cities in the U.S. with the worst traffic.The annual Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report measured the average amount of time drivers spent sitting in traffic during peak travel periods throughout 2020.Since 1982, Los Angeles, California took the title as having the worst traffic, but for 2020, New York City took the lead.The change was mostly attributed to businesses being shut down and more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.Drivers in New York spend a total of 56 hours a year sitting in traffic, the study found.Boston ranked second with drivers sitting in traffic an average of 50 hours a year.Finally, Houston ranked third, with drivers spending 49 hours in traffic.Houston wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Dallas took seventh place.You can view the entire report at mobility.tamu.edu. The study also ranked U.S. cities with smaller populations and cities based on fuel consumption and emissions.