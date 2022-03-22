Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms

According to CenterPoint Energy, 17,319 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
You can check their outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.
A new Tornado Watch is in effect for most of southeast Texas, including the City of Houston, until 8 a.m.
Several schools in the area are opening late Tuesday morning as severe weather could cause slick road conditions.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 9 a.m.
Heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds ongoing in Houston. Driving is treacherous pic.twitter.com/JmrNTyDdPh— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) March 22, 2022
FULL FORECAST: Tornado Watch for Houston until 8 a.m.