Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms roll in.

According to CenterPoint Energy, 17,319 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

You can check their outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.

A new Tornado Watch is in effect for most of southeast Texas, including the City of Houston, until 8 a.m.

Several schools in the area are opening late Tuesday morning as severe weather could cause slick road conditions.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 9 a.m.



FULL FORECAST: Tornado Watch for Houston until 8 a.m.
