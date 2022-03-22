Flash Flood Warning extended until 9 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas

⚠️The rain is starting to come down on outbound I-10 in the Columbus area! We are driving toward the storm.



⚠️Be careful on the roads!! pic.twitter.com/pvK1inYjAI — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) March 22, 2022

Flood Watch has been extended until 9 a.m. #houwx pic.twitter.com/EsvkiaYAUR — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) March 22, 2022

HPD Marine Unit has assets pre-staged and ready to deploy should high water rescues be necessary during tonight’s severe storms. Please avoid driving tonight if possible #HouWx pic.twitter.com/3LF4OMiVu1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe storms and flash flooding continue to be a threat across parts of southeast Texas, ABC13 has crews in and around the area keeping track of what Tuesday morning's commute could look like.In the Sealy area, outbound on I-10, a few rain drops started to pick up at about 4:40 a.m. Luckily, not a lot of puddling or street flooding was reported, though drivers should still watch out for slick roads.Just north of Hempstead on Highway 290, ABC13's Jeff Ehling reported heavy rainfall and even saw lightning strike.A Flash Flood Watch was extended for parts of southeast Texas until 9 a.m. Tuesday.In the Houston metro area, ABC13 reported a few drops of rain on the loop just past the Airline Drive exit.Meteorologist Elita Loresca said though storms have slowed down, they are still moving steadily eastward. Light showers were tracked moving across central parts of Harris County.Still some primary threats include a couple of strong tornadoes, winds up to 75 mph and ping pong-size hail.Regardless, crews with the Houston Police Department are prepared to deploy assets in the event high water rescues are necessary.