Flash Flood Warning extended until 9 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe storms and flash flooding continue to be a threat across parts of southeast Texas, ABC13 has crews in and around the area keeping track of what Tuesday morning's commute could look like.

In the Sealy area, outbound on I-10, a few rain drops started to pick up at about 4:40 a.m. Luckily, not a lot of puddling or street flooding was reported, though drivers should still watch out for slick roads.



Just north of Hempstead on Highway 290, ABC13's Jeff Ehling reported heavy rainfall and even saw lightning strike.



A Flash Flood Watch was extended for parts of southeast Texas until 9 a.m. Tuesday.



In the Houston metro area, ABC13 reported a few drops of rain on the loop just past the Airline Drive exit.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca said though storms have slowed down, they are still moving steadily eastward. Light showers were tracked moving across central parts of Harris County.

Still some primary threats include a couple of strong tornadoes, winds up to 75 mph and ping pong-size hail.

SEE RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott talks storm prep amid tornadoes touching ground

Regardless, crews with the Houston Police Department are prepared to deploy assets in the event high water rescues are necessary.



SEE RELATED: Tornado Watch for Houston until 8 a.m.
