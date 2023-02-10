2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead when the SUV they were riding in slammed at a high speed into a working forklift in an industrial area on Houston's south side.

The Houston Police Department confirmed officers from its Southwest and Vehicular Crimes divisions were called to the double fatality crash on Bellfort Avenue near Highway 288 on Thursday night.

An Eyewitness News camera rolled as the investigators examined what was left of a wrecked SUV.

DWI officers were also called to assist, though, police couldn't immediately say if impaired driving played a role.

Two other people were rushed to the hospital from the scene and are expected to survive, according to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police indicated the Harris County District Attorney's Office chief vehicular crimes prosecutor is expected to be on scene.

