Man charged with murder after fatal road rage shootout on North Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 24-year-old accused of pulling the trigger during a fatal road rage encounter has been arrested and charged with felony murder, according to the Houston Police Department.HPD said Christopher Vargas has been charged with the death of 21-year-old driver Isaac Mendoza, just six months after the shootout on the 610 North Loop.Vargas was charged with first-degree felony murder for the shooting that police said stemmed from an apparent road rage incident.Police previously released a pair of composite sketches of Vargas and the second suspect, who remains on the run.The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 29 around 10:20 p.m.Investigators say it may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610 where one of the suspects fired shots at Mendoza.Mendoza was driving a Dodge Charger when he was shot. He was sent to the hospital, but died due to his injuries."According to a witness, who was sitting in the passenger seat, an unknown suspect in a neighboring vehicle fired shots at them, striking Mendoza," said an investigator in the update.Police say they did find a weapon in Mendoza's car.Vargas remains in the Harris County Jail with a $75,000 bond.