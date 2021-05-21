Man charged with murder after fatal road rage shootout on North Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 24-year-old accused of pulling the trigger during a fatal road rage encounter has been arrested and charged with felony murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said Christopher Vargas has been charged with the death of 21-year-old driver Isaac Mendoza, just six months after the shootout on the 610 North Loop.

Vargas was charged with first-degree felony murder for the shooting that police said stemmed from an apparent road rage incident.

Police previously released a pair of composite sketches of Vargas and the second suspect, who remains on the run.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 29 around 10:20 p.m.

Investigators say it may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610 where one of the suspects fired shots at Mendoza.

Mendoza was driving a Dodge Charger when he was shot. He was sent to the hospital, but died due to his injuries.

"According to a witness, who was sitting in the passenger seat, an unknown suspect in a neighboring vehicle fired shots at them, striking Mendoza," said an investigator in the update.

Police say they did find a weapon in Mendoza's car.

Vargas remains in the Harris County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

Video above is from previous post.

A confrontation on the road quickly turned to road rage when a suspect started firing his gun at a couple.


In the midst of one road rage shooting stringing on to another in the Houston area, one victim's family member says they are too scared to even keep living in town.



"There was a 5-year-old also in a car innocently that could have been killed. It's a terrible, terrible situation. A lot of it comes down to just having no patience and not being willing to just let things go."

