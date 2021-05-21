Man charged with murder after fatal road rage shootout on North Loop

HPD said Christopher Vargas has been charged with the death of 21-year-old driver Isaac Mendoza, just six months after the shootout on the 610 North Loop.
Vargas was charged with first-degree felony murder for the shooting that police said stemmed from an apparent road rage incident.
Police previously released a pair of composite sketches of Vargas and the second suspect, who remains on the run.
The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 29 around 10:20 p.m.
Investigators say it may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610 where one of the suspects fired shots at Mendoza.
Mendoza was driving a Dodge Charger when he was shot. He was sent to the hospital, but died due to his injuries.
"According to a witness, who was sitting in the passenger seat, an unknown suspect in a neighboring vehicle fired shots at them, striking Mendoza," said an investigator in the update.
Police say they did find a weapon in Mendoza's car.
Vargas remains in the Harris County Jail with a $75,000 bond.
