HPD releases sketches of 2 men wanted in fatal road rage shootout on North Loop

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shootout on the 610 North Loop the stemmed from an apparent road rage incident, according to investigators.

In an update issued on Friday, police released a pair of composite sketches of the suspects.

One of them is being described a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build. The other is described as a Black male in his 20s with a slightly heavy build.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 29 around 10:20 p.m.

Authorities believe it may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610 where one of the suspects fired shots at 21-year-old Isaac Mendoza. Mendoza was driving a Dodge Charger when he was shot. He was sent to the hospital, but died due to his injuries.

READ MORE: Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of North Loop

"According to a witness, who was sitting in the passenger seat, an unknown suspect in a neighboring vehicle fired shots at them, striking Mendoza," said an investigator in the update.

Police say they did find a weapon in Mendoza's car.
The witness shot back as the suspects drove away, but police are unsure if anyone in the suspects' vehicle was hit. They fled the scene in a burgundy Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

