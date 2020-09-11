Pregnant woman arrested for road rage shooting that injured woman with child in car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6416594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway to find out what led up to an alleged road rage shooting that injured an innocent 25-year-old woman. What police say the victim told them.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6359835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Billboards displaying a portrait of Breonna Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine funded the billboards.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A case of Friday afternoon road rage turned into a shooting, as a child witnessed it all from the backseat.Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say the incident started near JFK and Beltway 8. A pregnant woman driving a gray Jeep got into an altercation with a couple in a red sedan, who had a 5-year-old in the back.Witnesses say both women were hitting each others' vehicles while in motion. As they came upon a construction zone on Rankin Road, the woman driving the Jeep stopped and got out with a handgun. She reportedly opened fire on the red sedan as it drove past, hitting it several times.Authorities say the woman with the gun got back in her vehicle, but crashed the Jeep into a ditch as she tried to flee the scene. She was taken into custody.The woman driving the red car was hit in the back by gunfire. She is expected to be OK."All in all, it's a terrible thing that started from road rage and evolved into a shooting," said Deputy Thomas Gilliland. "There was a 5-year-old also in a car innocently that could have been killed. It's a terrible, terrible situation. A lot of it comes down to just having no patience and not being willing to just let things go."The male passenger in the car walked away and was brought back to the scene. The child in the car was unhurt.The pregnant woman will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials say she had several other warrants.