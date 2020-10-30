Road rage incidents on the rise in Houston, officials say

Also, another road rage shooting was reported last Friday on US-59 and SH-288, killing an 18-year-old.
Sean Teare, Division Chief of Vehicular Crimes with the District Attorney's office, said there has been a noticeable increase in violent crimes during the pandemic, and road rage incidents are no exception.
"While we've seen an uptick in this, we're aware of it as law enforcement and we prosecute these cases differently, even though they fall into a number of different buckets, so to speak, in the office," Teare said. "Everyone knows how serious road rage has become, and every single one of our prosecutors, when we get one of these cases, we look at it differently. So, if you are a victim or a defendant, know that we are focused on these and we're going to come after these people so the rest of our community is safe."
Tammy Morris' family was also involved in a road rage shooting in September.
Video posted on social media showed moments before the shooting when a pregnant woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at Tammy's daughter's car while a 5-year-old girl was sitting in the back.
"A person got out of their vehicle in broad daylight and started shooting. We're not going to let that go," Morris said.
She said one of the two suspects was arrested, but a third suspect is still on the loose. Morris said the family is considering moving because they don't feel safe.
"We're kind of left unprotected, so we're going to just find other arrangements until this city, and you know, law enforcement can get it together," Morris said.
Josh Zuber with AAA said road rage is preventable and there are ways you can avoid getting into an incident or try to deescalate the situation.
"Don't respond, avoid eye contact, don't make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 911 if needed," Zuber said. "Inconsiderate driving, bad traffic and the daily stresses of life can transform minor frustrations into dangerous road rage."
