Woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her in alleged road rage incident

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a reported road rage incident that a victim said ended in gunfire.

Police say the incident happened Friday, Oct. 23 at around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Main Street in the Braeswood area.

Video sent into ABC13 shows the victim, a woman, recording a man in another vehicle. In the video, you can see when the man pulls out a gun and points it at the woman recording. From there, the woman and man exchange words before a "popping" sound goes off.

The woman who sent in the video said she filed a police report regarding the incident and wants to find the suspect.

Houston police tell ABC13 they received a call regarding a stalled Jeep Compass blocking traffic. The caller then told police someone shot at them but no one was injured.

Authorities say they don't have any information about the suspect at this time. It's also unclear what caused the incident.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimegun violenceshootingcaught on cameraroad rageguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Zeta makes landfall just west of Grand Isle Louisiana in Cocodrie
Harris Co. issues new $40M COVID-19 relief fund
The most terrifying Latin American ghost stories
Rockets to hire Stephen Silas as head coach, ESPN reports
Who is Stephen Silas? Meet the man who will coach the Rockets
Gov. Abbott proposes to 'defund cities who defund police'
Show More
Funeral service for fallen HPD sergeant set for Thursday
Push to get more Latinos in Houston to vote
Driver who caused deadly wreck fled in stolen truck, police say
18-year-old Houston road rage shooting victim has died
Enrollment is complete for COVID-19 vaccine trial
More TOP STORIES News