Woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her in alleged road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a reported road rage incident that a victim said ended in gunfire.Police say the incident happened Friday, Oct. 23 at around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Main Street in the Braeswood area.Video sent into ABC13 shows the victim, a woman, recording a man in another vehicle. In the video, you can see when the man pulls out a gun and points it at the woman recording. From there, the woman and man exchange words before a "popping" sound goes off.The woman who sent in the video said she filed a police report regarding the incident and wants to find the suspect.Houston police tell ABC13 they received a call regarding a stalled Jeep Compass blocking traffic. The caller then told police someone shot at them but no one was injured.Authorities say they don't have any information about the suspect at this time. It's also unclear what caused the incident.