A Houston police officer was grazed when an armed suspect opened fire Thursday afternoon, HPD said.

Man charged after firing gun at HPD, grazing officer at SW Houston apartments, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of shooting at Houston police officers on Thursday, grazing one of them, in southwest Houston.

The video above is from the original report.

Forty-one-year-old Edwin Lopez is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

At about 1:30 p.m., HPD responded to reports of someone firing their gun at an apartment complex along Forum Park Drive.

When officers arrived at the apartment Lopez was in, he allegedly opened the door and started shooting.

Senior Police Officer M. Hunter returned fire before backing up to a safe location but was hit in the arm by shrapnel from Lopez's gun. The officer was treated at the scene.

A few minutes later, police said Lopez came out of the apartment with a gun, which he dropped after being given verbal commands. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

The officer is OK and has been with the department for 15 years. HPD said he would be placed on administrative duty, and his body camera footage would be released within 30 days, per department policy.

Lopez was not injured in the exchange and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

HPD said the case is being investigated.