Senior officer dies 5 days after train slams into his Jeep near N. Loop, Houston police chief says

Ofc. Vidal Lopez was surrounded by family when he died on Monday, Chief Troy Finner said.

Houston police Officer Vidal Lopez, whose vehicle was hit by a train last week, has died, HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police senior officer, whose wife was expecting, died on Monday, five days after his Jeep was hit by a train near the North Loop.

HPD Chief Troy Finner gave the word on his Twitter that Ofc. Vidal Lopez died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Lopez had been in critical condition at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center since the crash in the 6800 block of Fulton Street last Wednesday morning.

According to HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division, witnesses told investigators that Lopez's black Jeep Wrangler drove around another vehicle at the crossing and then went around the crossing gate arms in front of the train tracks.

An oncoming train hit Lopez, whose Jeep spun and flipped onto its side, police said. Finner said that Lopez was in uniform at the time, driving his personal vehicle. He was the only person in the Jeep.

In the immediate wake of the crash, Finner said the 42-year-old was a 20-year HPD veteran, assigned to technology services.

Lopez leaves behind a wife and unborn child, as well as his mother and father.

