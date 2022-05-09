homicide investigation

Passerby spots body at park on Landis Elementary School property, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD investigating body found at park near SW Houston school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives have been called to a park on a southwest Houston elementary school's property where a body was found Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the investigation at 10255 Spice Lane, which is in the Alief area just off the Sam Houston Tollway, at about 7:15 a.m.

"Homicide detectives are on the scene of a male found deceased near a school," HPD tweeted. "A passerby observed the male unresponsive in a park on the school's property."



The person's cause of death was not immediately known to investigators.

HPD also did not say whether anyone was under arrest or being sought.

The incident was one of two active but separate homicide investigations that were underway within 25 minutes of each other. HPD elsewhere is investigating a woman's shooting death that may be domestic violence related.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and newscasts on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthomicide investigationhomicidedeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Woman found shot to death at South Loop-area apartment
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Attorneys focus attention on investigation after boy's stabbing death
Testimony resumes in trial for man charged with murder of 11-year-old
TOP STORIES
Coal unit catches fire at NRG plant in Fort Bend County
Woman found shot to death at South Loop-area apartment
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
1 dead and 1 injured in motel fight among deadly overnight shootings
'Silver Alert' political banner causes buzz in Liberty Co.
UH's second baseman juggles life as a student, slugger and single mom
Today marks 1 week since missing Houston man last seen while working
Show More
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
'A Strange Loop' earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
US financial markets point to sharp declines following global sell-off
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
More TOP STORIES News