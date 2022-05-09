Passerby spots body at park on Landis Elementary School property, Houston police say

Homicide detectives are on the scene of a male found deceased near a school at 10255 Spice Lane about 7:15 a.m.



A passerby observed the male unresponsive in a park on the school's property. The cause of death is unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/QUQYwQQAUg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives have been called to a park on a southwest Houston elementary school's property where a body was found Monday morning.The Houston Police Department confirmed the investigation at 10255 Spice Lane, which is in the Alief area just off the Sam Houston Tollway, at about 7:15 a.m."Homicide detectives are on the scene of a male found deceased near a school," HPD tweeted. "A passerby observed the male unresponsive in a park on the school's property."The person's cause of death was not immediately known to investigators.HPD also did not say whether anyone was under arrest or being sought.The incident was one of two active but separate homicide investigations that were underway within 25 minutes of each other. HPD elsewhere is investigating a woman's shooting death that may be