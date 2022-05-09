Domestic violence appears involved in woman's killing near South Loop/Hwy. 288 interchange, HPD says

Homicide detectives are at an apartment complex at 8181 El Mundo St - near Holly Hall St - after a woman was found fatally shot in an apartment about 7:40 am.



The shooting is believed to be domestic violence related. A possible suspect is being questioned. #hounews pic.twitter.com/HypOsewsW2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe domestic violence was involved in a woman's shooting death at a South Loop-area apartment complex.The Houston Police Department began looking into the deadly shooting at 8181 El Mundo Street, near Holly Hall Street, at about 7:40 a.m. Monday.The victim's body was found inside an apartment, police said.Investigators are questioning a person who may be a suspect in the case. There were no official arrests announced in the immediate wake of the shooting.The incident was one of two active but separate homicide investigations that were underway within 25 minutes of each other. Police elsewhere were looking into a body found at a park on thejust off the Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston.