woman killed

Domestic violence appears involved in woman's killing near South Loop/Hwy. 288 interchange, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe domestic violence was involved in a woman's shooting death at a South Loop-area apartment complex.

The Houston Police Department began looking into the deadly shooting at 8181 El Mundo Street, near Holly Hall Street, at about 7:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim's body was found inside an apartment, police said.



Investigators are questioning a person who may be a suspect in the case. There were no official arrests announced in the immediate wake of the shooting.

The incident was one of two active but separate homicide investigations that were underway within 25 minutes of each other. Police elsewhere were looking into a body found at a park on the Landis Elementary School property just off the Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and newscasts on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmenthomicide investigationhomicidewoman killeddomestic violencedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Man confesses to murder, called victim 'witch' who cursed him: police
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in 2018
Authorities ask for help to find suspects in deadly shooting at vigil
Mother and 3-year-old girl dead after double drowning in Galveston
TOP STORIES
HPD investigating body found at park near SW Houston school
Coal unit catches fire at NRG plant in Fort Bend County
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
1 dead and 1 injured in motel fight among deadly overnight shootings
'Silver Alert' political banner causes buzz in Liberty Co.
UH's second baseman juggles life as a student, slugger and single mom
Today marks 1 week since missing Houston man last seen while working
Show More
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
'A Strange Loop' earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
US financial markets point to sharp declines following global sell-off
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
More TOP STORIES News