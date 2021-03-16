police chief

Chief Acevedo to answer questions about his leaving and new endeavor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will be addressing his new career endeavor of taking on the role as the new top cop in Miami Tuesday afternoon in a briefing.

The briefing can be live streamed in the video player above around 3 p.m.

Acevedo has given 4 1/2 years to the city of Houston since his swearing in on Nov. 30, 2016. In Houston, he has overseen a department of 5,400 sworn law enforcement officers and 892 civilian support personnel.

Acevedo was born in Cuba and moved with his family to the United States when he was only 4 years old. Being a Cuban-American, Miami city manager Arthur Noriega said he hopes Acevedo's background will help in understanding the Hispanic ties to Miami as an effort to "strengthen the bond between community and police."

In an internal email obtained by ABC13 and sent to his officers late Sunday night, Acevedo said in part, "After 4 1/2 years of leading this amazing organization, and serving our great community, I can say leaving will truly be bittersweet. We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion. On top of all of this, sadly we have buried 6 of our fallen heroes."

Acevedo won't be leaving to Miami just yet. He is expected to stay another four to eight weeks in Houston to help Mayor Sylvester Turner with the transition.

Acevedo left Turner with two recommendations from within HPD, Troy Finner and Matt Slinkard.

EMBED More News Videos

The person replacing Art Acevedo will inherit a police force of more than 5,200 officers and a 671-square-mile jurisdiction.



According to the department, Finner's duties include acting as a liaison - and at times, as acting police chief - with city officials as designated by the chief.

Slinkard oversees investigative and support operations.

Turner also has the option of looking outside of HPD, but whomever he picks, neighbors in high-crime communities hope it's someone that'll tackle Houston's high-crime rate.

The video above is from a previous story.
