Who could be the next Houston police chief? Mayor Turner addresses role's future

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Art Acevedo's exit from the Houston Police Department, Mayor Sylvester Turner has a new executive task: finding someone to lead an agency with more than 5,200 officers.

Turner is slated to address the departure Monday morning during a briefing at city hall.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Turner hasn't indicated specifically ahead of the briefing what he'll discuss. However, appointing a new chief of police is nothing new to him.

Acevedo became Turner's pick to lead the department back in late 2016.

This time around Turner will pick a chief during a time of multiple crises, namely a pandemic and a rising crime rate.

While an official shortlist of candidates hasn't been determined, Acevedo mentioned his two executive assistant chiefs in an email to the department.

Troy Finner, one of Acevedo's direct reports, oversees field operations for HPD. According to the department, his duties include acting as a liaison - and at times, as acting police chief - with city officials as designated by the chief.

Matt Slinkard, another of Acevedo's direct reports, oversees investigative and support operations. He too can be designated as active police chief.

Turner also could look outside of HPD, which was something he did when he hired Acevedo from the Austin Police Department.

Art Acevedo will be in charge of less than half of the number officers in Miami, and will patrol a fraction of the square miles that Houston covers.

