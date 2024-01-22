La Porte PD Chief Doug Ditrich dies in accident, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of La Porte is mourning the death of its police chief.

La Porte Police Department Chief Doug Ditrich died in an accident on Sunday in Milam, Texas.

City officials did not release any information about his death but said there was no foul play involved.

Ditrich had been with La Porte PD since 1997 and was promoted to chief last May.

The police department shared the following statement on Monday:

"The City of La Porte, Texas, is extremely saddened to share the passing of its police chief, Doug Ditrich, following a fatal accident in Milam County on Sunday, January 21.

Chief Ditrich's family was notified and the City respects their need for privacy at this time.

The incident was unrelated to any investigation or law enforcement duties and no foul play was involved. The City is providing counseling assistance for the Police Department and City staff.

As available, memorial service information will be shared.

LPPD Assistant Chiefs Bennie Boles and Scott Pullig will oversee Department operations until further notice."

Correction: La Porte PD said the accident occurred in Milam, Texas, not Milam County.