police chief

HPD Chief Acevedo headed to much smaller dept. with lower crime rate

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the move to Miami, Art Acevedo will become the head of a police department that is much smaller than the Houston Police Department and has far less area to cover.

According to a Facebook post, Miami's police chief resigned his position at the end of February.

Acevedo is expected to be named the new police chief of Miami during a press conference in Florida at 9 a.m. Houston time.

The introduction will be streamed live in the video player above. You can also watch it from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

In terms of size, Houston covers 671 square miles, and Miami covers just 35.

That's not the only thing smaller about Miami. When it comes to the total number of sworn officers and civilians, Houston dwarfs the Florida city.

Acevedo was in charge of 5,257 officers on the force in Houston, with another 895 civilian employees at the department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police Chief Art Acevedo leaving Houston for Miami, officers' union confirms

Miami has less than half that number of officers, just 1,300 and about 500 civilian employees.

However, Miami reports less crimes per capita than Houston does.

Houston is considered to have one of the highest crime rates in the nation with 56 crimes for every 1,000 residents.



Miami has a crime rate of 629 crimes for every 100,000 residents.

Miami has a history of hiring the chief of police from within the department, but this time they looked outside the department for its top cop.

"I'm sure whoever the new chief is going to be is going to take us to the next level," Miami's outgoing chief, Jorge Colina, said in his announcement that he was leaving.

Colina served on the Miami Police Department for 30 years.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
HPD Chief Art Acevedo says people 'don't want less police, they want better policing'
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo went on ABC's 'The View' to talk about police reform and better policing. Watch the video above to listen to the main points he went over.


Acevedo balances enforcement, officer safety in policy overhaul
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Art Acevedo discusses police reform, police policies and training.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfloridapolice chasehouston police departmentpolice chiefpopulationpolice
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHIEF
HPD Chief Art Acevedo leaving Houston, officers' union confirms
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
HPD assistant chief to be Waco's 1st Black police chief
Woman trampled by HPD officer on horse seeks $1M in suit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD Chief Art Acevedo leaving Houston, officers' union confirms
Mom and 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring
Dense fog advisory in effect across Houston area
TX eligibility expands but experts fear impact of vaccine hesitancy
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
What life could look like after the COVID-19 vaccine
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Pearland ass't. police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash
Houston boxing legend reflects on fight of his life over COVID-19
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
More TOP STORIES News