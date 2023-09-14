A hit-and-run suspect is in custody after the end of a police chase blocked the eastbound lanes of I-610 South Loop in southeast Houston, HPD says.

Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after chase ends in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after a car chase ended on the eastbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop Wednesday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that the chase started at about 8 p.m. when an officer witnessed a hit-and-run crash near Fannin and the South loop.

When the suspected driver took off, he allegedly hit another car as the HPD officer was following him, according to Lt. Bryan Bui.

Investigators said the suspect drove several miles, trying to hit multiple other vehicles.

Police say the pursuit came to an end when the suspect, who is believed to be intoxicated, crashed on the highway. No injuries were reported.

Houston TranStar cameras showed the end of the chase on the eastbound lanes of I-610 near Cullen, which were blocked by emergency vehicles until about 8:51 p.m.

During the arrest, officers said they found several drugs inside the vehicle.

Wednesday is the second night in a row that heavy police presence blocked that part of I-610.

On Tuesday night, ABC13 had live coverage of an unrelated incident when a suspect with an 11-year-old in the car led League City police on a high-speed chase that ended in the same area.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.