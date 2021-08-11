Chase ends with suspect crashing into pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO are responding to a crash at 8000 Jutland. Preliminary information is a fleeing suspect struck a pedestrian.



No other details at this time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a crash that injured a pedestrian in southeast Houston.On Wednesday, Houston police said authorities were responding to the crash in the 8000 block of Jutland.An initial investigation revealed the suspect, who was fleeing police, hit a pedestrian in the area.It's unclear what prompted the chase or the injuries of the driver and pedestrian.