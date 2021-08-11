pedestrian struck

Chase ends with suspect crashing into pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a crash that injured a pedestrian in southeast Houston.

On Wednesday, Houston police said authorities were responding to the crash in the 8000 block of Jutland.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect, who was fleeing police, hit a pedestrian in the area.

It's unclear what prompted the chase or the injuries of the driver and pedestrian.

