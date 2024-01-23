Driver leaving 'known drug house' leads police on chase before crashing out in Midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged after leading Houston police on a chase and crashing out in the Midtown area overnight.

Houston Police Department officers said they began to pursue the driver coming out of a "known drug house" in the 3100 block of Tierwester at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The officers reportedly tried to pull the car over because they could not read the license plate, but the driver took off, crashed on Elgin, and kept going.

"She continued driving recklessly, and for the protection of the citizens, the officers continued following her, pursuing her," Lt. Jose Salazar with HPD said.

The chase lasted for nearly a mile and a half.

Salazar said the woman also backed into one of the police cars.

The chase finally came to an end when officers were able to pin her vehicle near SH 288 and Elgin.

"Right now, we have drug charges on her and felony evading," Salazar said.

Officers believe the woman was the only occupant in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.