Drunk-driving suspect faces charges after chase ends in crash, leaving 2 injured, Galveston PD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a drunk-driving suspect was among three people taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Galveston.

Galveston Police Department investigators say it all started with a large truck driving recklessly near 61st Street and Broadway on Thursday.

Officers tried to pull over the pickup, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver then reportedly got to Tiki Island before swinging back around to Galveston.

Police said the pursuit came to an end in the 2700 block of Broadway after the truck hit two other vehicles, a utility pole, and several trees.

Two occupants of the vehicles hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The pickup driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Galveston PD identified the truck driver as 47-year-old Jose Quintanilla, who faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.