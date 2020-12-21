police chase

Woman hit and killed by vehicle on I-10 after chase with Harris Co. deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase ended with a woman being struck by a driver on I-10 Monday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased three suspects in a black van across Houston's west side.



The chase wasn't incredibly high speed, but included wrong-way driving and several close calls.

Deputies were able to target the driver with spike strips, causing the van to be on rims only at the end of the chase.

Before the sun rose, the suspect was driving on I-10 without headlights.



Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped from the van.

The suspects ran across the freeway and deputies chased after them.

The female suspect was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Gonzalez, both male suspects were taken into custody.

It is unclear why the pursuit began in the first place.

All outbound lanes of I-10 are closed as crews investigate the crash.

