Dashcam video captures Houston chase suspects crash into other cars and fleeing from scene

After leading HPD officers on a chase, crashing a stolen vehicle and ditching it, two chase suspects have been charged for the ordeal, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New dashcam video shows the moments two suspects ditched their stolen car and made a run from police during Tuesday evening's chase in northwest Houston.

Officers caught the suspects a short time later, but records show this may be at least the third time the driver has taken police on a chase.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers spotted a black Honda Accord that was reported stolen out of College Station at about 5:10 p.m. near Fairbanks North Houston and West Little York. The driver allegedly didn't stop when officers tried to perform a traffic stop and led them on a chase.

Over the span of a mile, investigators said the driver ran a red light and hit a total of eight cars and one motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Ahmed Aziz was driving home from work near North Houston Rosslyn and Woodland Trails when his dash cam captured the moment when the suspects drove the wrong way, crashed into a truck, ditched the stolen car, and ran off. Officers could be seen running after them during the height of rush hour traffic.

"It was so crazy. When they hit the truck, I (could) feel (it). My car was shaken," Aziz said. "It's a very shocking thing, and you cannot imagine (it). You're tired. You're just trying to get back home as soon as possible to see the family. It was something very unexpected for me."

HPD said both suspects were caught a short time later. Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as 17-year-old Jaya Branch. Officers also recovered a pistol in the car, which Branch allegedly claimed was hers.

Rogers has been charged with felony evasion and failure to stop and render aid. Records show that he has previous evading charges from December 2020 and June 2021.

Branch has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

