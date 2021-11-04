officer arrested

HPD sergeant's position prevented teen sexual assault victim to make outcry, prosecutor says

The 50-year-old officer is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim whose family is friends with Tran
HPD officer accused of sexually assaulting girl appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl has posted $260,000 bond.

Sgt. Tung "Charlie" Tran appeared before a judge on Thursday where his bond conditions were read. Tran was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, as well as be subject to a curfew.

Just the day before, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that the sergeant, who has worked in HPD for 23 years, was arrested following an investigation by the Hedwig Village Police Department.

Finner said Tran had been relieved of duty and is being investigated by HPD's Internal Affairs Division.

According to Hedwig Village PD, the investigation into the 50-year-old began a few weeks back on Sept. 23, when they said they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an adult.

Hedwig Village PD added that Tran was a friend of the victim's family and that there is no indication that he used his position as an officer to commit the alleged crime.

Outside of court on Thursday, Janna Oswald, the chief prosecutor in the Crimes Against Children Division of the Harris County District Attorney, spoke on Tran's role as an officer and how that may have weighed heavily on the victim.

"This is especially egregious here because of his position in this community as a Houston police officer," said Oswald. "The family and the child were aware of that, and that kind of power differential prevents a child from making an outcry. And it's already a difficult thing to outcry to sexual abuse in general when you have that power differential. It especially aggravates that process."



ORIGINAL STORY: HPD Sgt. Tung Tran arrested in child sex crime investigation by Hedwig Village police
A Houston police sergeant, Tung Tran, was relieved of duty after his arrest on counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

