HPD Sgt. Tung Tran arrested in child sex crime investigation by Hedwig Village police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant who has worked for the department for 23 years has been charged with two child sex felonies, including sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.In a statement by HPD Chief Troy Finner, the sergeant, Tung Tran, was arrested Tuesday following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department.While Finner or HPD didn't disclose details of the accusations against Tran, Hedwig Village police stated the investigation began a few weeks back on Sept. 23, when they said they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an adult.Hedwig Village PD added that Tran was a friend of the victim's family and that there is no indication that he used his position as an officer to commit the alleged crime."I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention," Finner said in a statement.In addition to Hedwig Village's criminal investigation, Finner added HPD's Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation."Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further," Finner closed in his statement.Records show Tran made his first court appearance Wednesday morning where he had bond set at $260,000.