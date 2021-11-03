officer arrested

HPD Sgt. Tung Tran arrested in child sex crime investigation by Hedwig Village police

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston police sergeant charged with sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant who has worked for the department for 23 years has been charged with two child sex felonies, including sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

In a statement by HPD Chief Troy Finner, the sergeant, Tung Tran, was arrested Tuesday following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department.

While Finner or HPD didn't disclose details of the accusations against Tran, Hedwig Village police stated the investigation began a few weeks back on Sept. 23, when they said they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an adult.

Hedwig Village PD added that Tran was a friend of the victim's family and that there is no indication that he used his position as an officer to commit the alleged crime.

"I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention," Finner said in a statement.

In addition to Hedwig Village's criminal investigation, Finner added HPD's Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

"Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further," Finner closed in his statement.



Records show Tran made his first court appearance Wednesday morning where he had bond set at $260,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhedwig villagearrestofficer arrestedhouston police departmentsex abuse against childrensex crimechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Husband assaults wife, gets in crash and dies in hospital, HPD says
Harris County deputy accused of beating his wife multiple times
Ex-detective arrested for misuse of information, investigators said
2 Baytown officers indicted for alleged 2019 assault of man
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Show More
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
More TOP STORIES News