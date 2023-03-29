Do you recognize them? Take a good look at the video above. Police said these suspects were involved in a home invasion in January and took the victims' vehicles.

3 people wanted in west Houston home invasion; suspects took off with 2 vehicles, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for three people who they said invaded a man and woman's home and took off with their vehicles.

It all happened at 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 2500 block of South Voss. The victims, a 79-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, were returning to their apartment when an unknown person placed their foot in the door, keeping it from closing.

Officials said two men and a woman then forced their way into the apartment and pushed the victims to the ground while pointing guns at them. Then, the suspects allegedly ransacked the apartment for about 15 minutes, looking for valuable items.

Police said the suspects took the keys to the victims' 2018 Silver Audi SQ5 and 2021 white Lexus NX300 and took the vehicles from the parking garage.

Moments before the incident, the suspects were seen on surveillance video in the parking garage, walking from vehicle to vehicle and checking for unlocked doors.

Days after the home invasion, on Jan. 30, the victims' 2021 white Lexus NX300 was found in a hotel parking lot in the 1300 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East.

The 2018 silver Audi SQ5 was reportedly found on Feb. 4 near an apartment complex at the 700 block of Coolwood.

One suspect was described as a Black man between 25 to 35 years old. He's 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The second suspect was described as a Black man between 25 to 35 years old. He's between 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall.

The third suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 35 years old. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).