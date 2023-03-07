Fire rips through multiple units of NW Houston apartment complex, video shows

No injuries were reported when a fire ripped through a northwest Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple units of an apartment complex were damaged when a massive fire ripped through Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at about 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of Flintlock near Highway 290 in northwest Houston.

When SkyEye arrived at the fire, the roof of the apartment complex was seen engulfed in the flames. It's unclear what sparked the fire.

The Houston Fire Department said no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. But they are urging people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

