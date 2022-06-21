Houston's newest lagoon community makes a splash with massive beach and crystal-blue water

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's newest lagoon-locked community has broken ground. Saint Tropez, dubbed a "world-class lagoon community" developer by its designer Megatel Homes, will bring white sand beaches and crystal blue water to northeast Harris County.
Specifically, the $2 billion Saint Tropez project will boast more than 1,000 acres on a site located at Grand Parkway and Huffman Cleveland Road. Phase one is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, per a Megatel press release.
As for that lagoon life, future residents can look forward to paddleboarding, kayaking, a swim-up bar, FlowRider surf simulator, a water slide tower, a playground, cabanas, a soundstage, a splash park, and more.
