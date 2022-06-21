real estate

Houston's newest lagoon community makes a splash with massive beach and crystal-blue water

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas City Crystal Lagoon opening amid COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's newest lagoon-locked community has broken ground. Saint Tropez, dubbed a "world-class lagoon community" developer by its designer Megatel Homes, will bring white sand beaches and crystal blue water to northeast Harris County.

Specifically, the $2 billion Saint Tropez project will boast more than 1,000 acres on a site located at Grand Parkway and Huffman Cleveland Road. Phase one is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, per a Megatel press release.

The video featured above is from previous reporting.

SEE RELATED: Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas

As for that lagoon life, future residents can look forward to paddleboarding, kayaking, a swim-up bar, FlowRider surf simulator, a water slide tower, a playground, cabanas, a soundstage, a splash park, and more.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and everyone in between
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonsummerentertainmentamusement parkswimmingpooloutdoor adventuresreal estatehouston culturemap
REAL ESTATE
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns
'Development without displacement' touted in new affordable housing
$37M SF 'Full House' home listing was illegitimate, Zillow says
TOP STORIES
Houston, 4th largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Settlements reached for all but 4 of Deshaun Watson's accusers
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
Show More
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
More TOP STORIES News