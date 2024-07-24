Far-flung Houston suburb among best US cities for renters in 2024

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians looking for their next apartment or house to rent should consider living in the far north suburb of Conroe, which was just ranked the No. 31 best city in the nation for renters and No. 5 in Texas.

The video above is from a 2021 report.

Apartment rental marketplace RentCafe's report, "Best Cities for Renters to Live in 2024," annually compares 150 U.S. cities based on their quality of life, local economy, and cost of living and housing opportunities. Previously, Conroe was ranked No. 9 in the 2023 edition and was No. 3 in 2022.

Charleston, South Carolina, maintained its position as the No. 1 best city for renters for the second consecutive year. Rounding out the top five rental markets are Atlanta, Georgia (No. 2), Sarasota, Florida (No. 3), McKinney, Texas (No. 4), and Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 5).

