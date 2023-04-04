Houston man takes plea deal for murdering his 19-year-old friend in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than four years after killing his teenage friend, authorities say a Houston man has admitted to the murder and will be headed to prison.

On Jan. 18, 2019, Jalin Charles, then just 18 years old, fatally shot 19-year-old Charles Robinson, Jr., in southeast Houston.

Police say the teens were at a location on Scott Street when they got into an argument over Robinson's girlfriend. When officers arrived, they found Robinson dead from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators said at the time that Charles got into an argument with Robinson, shot him and then ran off. Robinson's girlfriend told police she witnessed the shooting.

Charles was also suspected of committing a string of robberies with other suspects. Officials believed he was part of a group of four teens tied to upwards of 20 robberies across the area. Sources say the suspects attended Worthing High School. They were suspected of robbing Metro PCS stores, Subways and Shipley locations, to name a few.

Due to the pandemic, Charles' trial was delayed for years. On Monday, he entered a guilty plea for the murder of Robinson and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. As part of the deal, multiple other charges of aggravated robbery against him were dropped, authorities say. With those additional charges, Charles could have faced up to life in prison.