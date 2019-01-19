Our Homicide investigators need your help finding suspect Jalin Damone Charles, wanted in a fatal shooting at 6600 Scott Street about 9:25 pm. last night (Jan. 18). If you see him, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/UBQA1oas9B — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2019

Authorities have released the photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in southeast Houston.Jalin Damone Charles, 18, is charged in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.According to Houston police, the shooting happened at the 6600 block of Scott Street Friday around 9:25 p.m. near Luca.Upon arrival, police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.Further investigation determined the victim got into an argument with Charles who then allegedly shot him and fled the scene.The identity of the victim has not been released yet.Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of wanted suspect Jalin Damone Charles is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.