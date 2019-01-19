Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to deadly SE Houston shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Jalin Damone Charles, 18, is charged in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have released the photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in southeast Houston.

Jalin Damone Charles, 18, is charged in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened at the 6600 block of Scott Street Friday around 9:25 p.m. near Luca.

Upon arrival, police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Further investigation determined the victim got into an argument with Charles who then allegedly shot him and fled the scene.


The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of wanted suspect Jalin Damone Charles is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
Cool air and windy Saturday
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Show More
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Boy tutored by firefighters inducted into National Honor Society
Spirit of MLK lives in young speech competitors
Woman with disability raped at healthcare facility: lawsuit
Veterinarian's license suspended after casino rape allegations
More News